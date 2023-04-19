In it Reed Valleymunicipality of Ahome, started the mega march of producers in defense of corn and wheat prices.

In tens of units, the producers They move, initially to the city of Los Mochis, where they will be joined by hundreds of contingents of producers waiting for them in the Jiquilpan industrial zone.

The producers march slowly in the right lane of the highway Mexico 15 and are guarded by elements of the National Guard.

Manuel Santos Granillo, president of Valle del Carrizo Municipal Campesino Committee number 17, indicated that the movement is totally fair and seeks to achieve a response from the federal authorities so that they are Authorize $7,000 for a ton of corn and $8,000 for wheat.

He explained that they are fair prices, since only in this way would they be able to recover the high production costs and obtain a minimum profit to get ahead together with their families.