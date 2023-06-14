The National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef) is in charge of helping you when you have problems with a financial institution and advising you so that you can choose what is best for you.

For this, they have courses, workshops, talks, web pages and even educational games so that all family members can learn about personal finances and how to manage them.

If you are interested or interested in learning how to manage your money, the Condusef gives you a series of points to make a family care plan for expenses.

The first thing you should do is prepare a budget detailing income and expenses.

They also recommend that you compare prices and the quality of the products you buy regularly.

With that in mind, make a list of the most necessary, limiting yourself to the essentials.

Now, give the cheapest brands that have good quality a chance, even if they are not the ones you are used to, avoiding “ant expenses” at all times.

After this, the Condusef also recommends that you advance the expenses that you can, such as the list of school supplies.

While the non-essential expenses should be left in the background while you meet your goals.

Finally, they ask you if possible, not to leave the money “loose”, that is, to find a way to make it grow, either through cetes or some other investment that catches your attention.