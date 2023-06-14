The high temperatures They have not only been felt in Mexico, but in other parts of the world, the reason? The rise in the thermometer, according to meteorology experts, has to do with the phenomenon known as “El Niño.”

As they have been warning for months, now the meteorologists have assured that the “El Niño” phenomenon has already formed, which, according to their forecasts, will most likely be strong and will affect temperatures internationally.

In this sense, last week the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Office (NOAA, for its acronym in English), issued an advisory regarding the phenomenon “El Niño”.

In the announcement issued by the NOAA of the United States, the agency announced the early arrival of said Meteorological phenomenon globally, emphasizing the likelihood that it will be different from previous ones that have been presented.

In this sense, he explained that El Niño this year it was formed a month or two before those of times pastwhich according to his knowledge, gives him “room to grow”, with a 56% chance for him to be considered strong, and a 25% chance for him to reach Large size levels.

It should be noted that, in general, the El Niño phenomenon has contributed to reduce the hurricane season in the Atlantic Ocean. However, this time the meteorologists are forecasting the opposite.

Thus, it is believed that, due to the high temperatures that have been occurring in the Atlantic, which counteract El Niño winds, which normally reduce such phenomena, hurricanes will strengthen.

“The early onset of El Niño has implications for putting 2023 in the race for the warmest year on record, when combined with climate warming,” M explained.Arshall Shepherd, Professor of Meteorology at the University of Georgia.

It should be noted that, traditionally, El Niño causes more hurricanes in the Pacific, while reducing the presence of these weather phenomena in the Atlantic Ocean, although this time it may not be like that at all.

Meanwhile, experts have predicted that, over the next few months, El Niño will be making its effects felt more effects on Earth’s southern hemispherehaving “minimal impacts” in North America, according to climate scientist Michelle L’Heureux, chief of NOAA’s El Niño and La Niña forecast office.

It is in this way that it is being contemplated that, as a result of El Niño, regions of America, such as Brazil, Colombia and Venezuela, as well as in parts of Australia are registering dry and hot climates.