The developer of Stellar BladeShift Up, shared his estimate of the duration of the gameparticularly for the narrative campaign and 100% completion.

According to what is indicated, we can expect 25 hours of gameplay for the completion of the plot, we assume also counting a few secondary elements. Obviously it all depends on your playing style.

For those looking for 100%, the estimate is between 30 and 50 hours. This is a very wide range, it must be said, but as always everything depends on how skilled you are in looking for everything that is secondary (and probably on whether or not you use a guide).

In any case, we have a generic idea of what we can expect and it is already a starting point for organizing our purchases based on the time we will have available in April.