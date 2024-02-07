The developer of Stellar BladeShift Up, shared his estimate of the duration of the gameparticularly for the narrative campaign and 100% completion.
According to what is indicated, we can expect 25 hours of gameplay for the completion of the plot, we assume also counting a few secondary elements. Obviously it all depends on your playing style.
For those looking for 100%, the estimate is between 30 and 50 hours. This is a very wide range, it must be said, but as always everything depends on how skilled you are in looking for everything that is secondary (and probably on whether or not you use a guide).
In any case, we have a generic idea of what we can expect and it is already a starting point for organizing our purchases based on the time we will have available in April.
Stellar Blade, the latest news
If you don't have a clear idea of what type of game Stellar Blade is, it's easy to say. It is an action game with an open map, but also with some slightly more linear sections, with Lots of costumes to unlock and upgrades to obtain.
If your first impression is that it is a game similar to Nier Automata, this is not the case, but the director is not at all offended by the comparison, on the contrary he is flattered because he is a fan of Yoko Taro.
#Stellar #Blade #developer #hours #needed #plot
Leave a Reply