Yet another 'decisive' day

“The independent investigation into the allegations made against Mr Horner has been completed and Red Bull can confirm that the complaint was rejected. The complainant has the right to appeal“. The statement issued by Red Bull a week ago at the end of the internal investigation into hypothetical transgressive behavior by team principal Christian Horner had underlined that the complainant has the right to appeal.

According to what was reported by Times the time available was five working days and therefore Today is the last day available for the employee to appeal the decision made by the company. Obviously these limited timescales are related to Red Bull's company regulations, the employee can alternatively turn to ordinary justice.

The employee in question continued to work exactly like Christian Horner and had to interface with the team principal, an uncomfortable situation to say the least as underlined by the English newspaper according to which the status quo is not sustainable. One of the two parties 'will have' to leave the stable. Helmut Marko, when questioned on the matter, implied that from his point of view the last word has not yet been said on Christian Horner's actual stay on the Red Bull command bridge.