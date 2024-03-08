It is well known that this year PlayStation 5 will be full of exclusives, even though the games are not developed by the company's studios, as agreements have been reached with third parties so that their greatest hits are part of sony and his followers. One of the games that is present on the list is neither more nor less than Stellar Bladecreation of Shift Up Corporation which promises to add tons of action in the pure style of the titles of Platinum Games.

To celebrate that we are close to its premiere, the media has reported the release of a special demo to play the first minutes, which could be downloaded by users. However, something unusual happened in a few moments, since it was completely removed from the store. sony. So at this time it can no longer be downloaded, but it gives the hint that at some point the test will be released for those waiting for the title.

and now the Stellar Blade link is dead The demo was there (shown in the 2nd pic) pic.twitter.com/NAz5v7TqaJ — Wario64 (@Wario64) March 8, 2024

Players who saw the link in time report that they are being able to play it without problem, but other people have been left wanting, especially because it is a video game that has been expected for a couple of years, and it is worth saying, it has counted with some delays that smacked of cancellation. The good news is that in the past State of PlayThe launch date was announced, so users are calmer about the news.

We may have the announcement from sony regarding the demo next week, dropping it by accident wouldn't have been a coincidence after all.

Remember that Stellar Blade the is launched April 24 only for PS5.

Via: Twitter

Editor's note: How sad to know that some of us arrived in time to download the demo, but if it exists then its release will be imminent. So, let's not get anxious, because maybe next week Sony will tell us that we already have access to it.