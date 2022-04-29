There semiconductor crisis it is one of many factors that have impacted the health of the global automotive industry in one way or another. Since the Coronavirus pandemic broke out, all car manufacturers have had to face the shortage of these fundamental components, with repeated interruptions on supply chains. To date, there are many companies convinced that this crisis is destined to last a little longer, and among these there is also Stellantis: the group born from the merger between FCA and PSA is sure that in 2022 there will be no major improvements in the situation.

“The semiconductor supply is still very volatile, the situation is very similar to that of 2021. I would say that this 2022 will not bring big improvements“, commented Carlos Tavares, the CEO of Stellantis. However, this does not mean that the company will revise its forecasts downwards: as reiterated by the Portuguese manager himself, the latest estimates made by the group were rather conservative, which is why they should remain unchanged in light of how the situation is evolving. Compared to last year, according to Tavares, however, there is a big difference: the number of suppliers in difficulty in this 2022 it is lower than it was in 2021, many of which have established better control of their operations and supply chains.

“At the moment Stellantis is damaged by a low number of chip suppliers, at most three or four“, added the CEO of Stellantis, explaining that the first signs of strong improvement are expected the following year, therefore 2023. Tavares then added a footnote regarding the conflict between Russia and Ukraine which shows no sign of fading: according to the Portuguese manager, this war has had a very marginal impact on the group’s revenues up to now, despite having made the business environment more difficult for all car manufacturers.