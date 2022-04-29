Choix, Sinaloa.- The Forest fire occurred in the municipality of Choix was finally controlled by the staff of the National Forestry, Fire and Civil Protection Commission.

In the Public Security Directorate of Choix they reported that the fire that affected vegetation in around 70 hectares was controlled the afternoon of the day before yesterday.

The fire had spread from The Bassori Chapel to The Ball Stone; the wind favored the spread of the fire.

Read more: Due to an argument, the shooting began in a Culiacán bar, there are 2 dead