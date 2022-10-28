France will play a key role in the ambitions of Stellantis linked to hydrogen. The group born from the merger between FCA and PSA has announced a new investment in the Hordain plant with the aim of transforming it into the first plant in the world to assemble hydrogen, electric and thermal commercial vehicles: starting from 2024, the site will have a production capacity of 5,000 vehicles per year, with the production of fuel cell light commercial vehicles Peugeot Expert, Citroën Jumpy and Opel Vivaro which will go on an industrial scale.

“I am extremely proud of the work done by Hordain’s management and employees who, thanks to the flexibility of our production system, have ensured that their plant has become the first in the world to bring together three types of energy – commented Carlos Tavares, the CEO of Stellantis – Today’s announcement testifies to Stellantis’ commitment to invest in France in the most advanced technologies and to support low-carbon mobility based on the ‘One Company’ principle. With this step, our group writes a new page in the history of the automobile, making a transition managed together with the social partners in ours 12 production sites divided into seven French regions, where we are historically and proudly rooted ”.

There production procedure of the hydrogen vehicles mentioned above is quite clear: they will be assembled on the multi-energy line of the site that already produces the versions with electric and thermal “K-Zero” engines, a phase in which they will be equipped with the bodywork of a reinforced platform; subsequently they will be subjected to the usual painting and assembly phases on the same production line as the thermal and electric vehicles; then, they will be transferred to a new 8,000 square meter facility entirely dedicated to the finalization of the product; finally, a dedicated team it will take care of the installation of the tank, the additional batteries and the fuel cells on a production line of the plant, allowing to halve the time of adaptation compared to the old production process on a small scale.