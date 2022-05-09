Spreading sustainable mobility through road-rail intermodality. Even the FS Italiane Group through Metropark enters the agreement between TheF Charging And Stellantis for the creation of a network of capillary charging stations. Through this partnership it is expected to create 600 points to fill up with energy, all powered by 100% renewable sources at 50 car parks at railway stations throughout the country. The charging stations will be accessible to all, with the possibility of specific benefits for owners of cars of the Stellantis group.

The three companies will collaborate with the aim of facilitating and improving the charging experience, conceived as a key aspect of the whole customer journey in relation to both travel needs and attendance at the stations. The added value for customers lies precisely in the certainty to find a recharging point at the railway yard of the city where it is located. In this context, the stations, the nerve center of smart cities, will increasingly become intermodal hubs and poles of integration between people, means of transport and services. In addition, the sharing and analysis of data relating to customer charging habits and movements will make it possible to create an ecosystem of innovative and customized services based on their needs.

The agreement with Gruppo FS and Metropark adds a new strategic piece to the partnership signed between TheF Charging and Stellantis for the creation of a public charging network in Europe, as announced in October 2021. The two companies have identified over 1,000 owners or managers of locations, giving priority to city centers, structures dedicated to primary needs (hospitals, schools), transport (airports, railway stations, ports), leisure (shopping centers, sports centers, hotels, restaurants) and large-scale distribution, for a total potential of over 15,000 locations in Europe and two million parking spaces to be electrified.