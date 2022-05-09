New York.- Microsoft’s security business is growing faster than any of its major products, and now the company is adding weight to its offerings with three new services designed to help organizations detect and respond to cybersecurity incidents, CNBC reported.

Microsoft is among the leaders in cloud software and infrastructure, which means that its technology is already the backbone of many companies of all sizes. That puts the company in a position not only to make security software available to its customer base, but also to offer consulting-oriented services in a market where demand far outstrips supply.

The investment comes as organizations increase their security spending to manage the growing threats of ransomware attacks and network attacks. Last year, Microsoft and other technology companies pledged to help fill about 500,000 cybersecurity jobs in the United States, and its CEO, Satya Nadella, said annual spending on cybersecurity research and development would rise from $1 billion to $4 billion.

Security already represents a $15 billion annual business for Microsoft, and in 2021 it grew faster than any other major product or service sold by the company.

Vasu Jakkal, Microsoft’s corporate vice president focused on security, told CNBC that a lot of Microsoft’s additional spending is on people.

“We’re just scaling up because of the demands we’re seeing,” Jakkal said.

These are the new products that Microsoft will launch:

-Microsoft Defender Experts for Hunting. It will involve Microsoft engineers who will flag issues they find across customer devices, Office 365 productivity software installations, cloud applications, and identity programs. Your cost will be $3 per person per month.

– Microsoft Defender Experts for XDR, which costs $14 per month. It’s a service that tasks Microsoft employees with helping businesses take action on threats.

– Microsoft Security Services for Enterprise, which includes an even broader set of people-led services.