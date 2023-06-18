BPresident Frank-Walter Steinmeier has expressed concern about the number of politically motivated crimes in Germany. “Not only is this due to law enforcement and police looking more closely today, but we have a real increase in crime like this. In this respect, that must worry every democrat, ”said Steinmeier in one on Saturday publish interview with Welt TV. There is almost a high of around 60,000 crimes.

At the same time, when asked, he made it clear that he did not see the solution in the conflict with climate demonstrators of the last generation and their blockades in criminal law. “I don’t think it will help us if we criminalize movements like this,” said Steinmeier. One should raise doubts as to whether this movement is still serving the legitimate concern of climate protection. “My impression is rather that the lack of understanding is growing and that climate protection, the honorable and necessary concern of climate protection, is being done a disservice,” he said.

“We live in a society in constant stress”

In his own words, Steinmeier is concerned about the AfD’s soaring tide, which was recently ranked second in the party landscape in a survey, ahead of the SPD. “Of course I know that polls are not election results. Nevertheless, I believe this is a point in time when we have to take a close look at what may be changing in the population,” said Steinmeier.

With various justifications for this, he thinks it is plausible that the AfD is benefiting from a period of successive crises. Steinmeier named the economic crisis of 2008/2009, then the euro crisis, migration of 2015/2016 and the subsequent corona pandemic, which was followed by the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine. Steinmeier: “We live in a society in constant stress, and that means that we feel overwhelmed by the changes that are imminent. And the AfD is the party that pretends to people that nothing really needs to change.”

When asked about the riots in Leipzig after the left-wing extremist Lina E. was sentenced to several years in prison, he said this shows that left-wing extremism “exists”. The political reactions made it clear that this was being taken seriously.