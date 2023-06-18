Home page politics

From: Lisa Martina Klein

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda (left to right), Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj and Polish President Andrzej Duda at a meeting in Lviv in January © ABACA/IMAGO

Because they could not get their way with their demand for Ukraine’s rapid accession to NATO, Poland and Lithuania are now demanding stronger security commitments for Kiev ahead of the Vilnius summit.

There will be little consensus on Ukraine’s rapid admission to NATO at the Western Defense Alliance’s summit meeting on July 11 and 12 in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius. The Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj continues to call for a clear prospect of accession; the countries on NATO’s eastern flank, above all Lithuania and Poland, support him in this. But Germany, the United States, the Netherlands and Hungary are categorically rejecting accession before the end of the war – with reference to the obligation to provide assistance under Article 5 of the Washington Treaty, because they fear that by admitting Ukraine, NATO will become a war party.

In return, however, Kiev and the NATO states with borders to Russia or Ukraine expect clear signals to be sent to the Ukrainian government. A repetition of the NATO summit in Bucharest in 2008 should be avoided at all costs: At that time, Ukraine was promised membership, but without a concrete timetable – Chancellor Angela Merkel, despite US pressure, warned Germany against a rapid admission of Kiev.

Poland could send troops to Ukraine

Instead of full membership, there are discussions about upgrading the existing NATO-Ukraine Commission to a new NATO-Ukraine Council. Such a joint advisory forum would be an important step towards being able to discuss key security issues with Ukraine on an equal footing.

But that might not go far enough for Poland and the Baltic countries. They are apparently ready to make bilateral security commitments to Kiev after the Vilnius summit – and possibly even to send their own soldiers to Ukraine. “I think the Poles will seriously consider forming a coalition of the willing if Ukraine doesn’t get anything in Vilnius,” former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen said last week. “Poles feel that Western Europe has not listened to their warnings about the true Russian mentality for too long,” said Rasmussen, an official adviser to Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy.

Weapons deliveries currently “best security guarantee”

However, SPD defense politician Jörg Nürnberger believes that sending troops to Ukrainian territory is out of the question: “From a political point of view, there is no suitable possibility of military intervention in favor of Ukraine. Neither the German government nor NATO as a whole want that. Right from the start, Germany and its alliance partners unequivocally ruled out any intervention by NATO troops in the fighting on Ukrainian territory, and that will remain the case.”

The “highly theoretical considerations” of the participation of the Lithuanian or Estonian navy in the Sea of ​​Azov or the Polish army in eastern Ukraine make neither military nor political sense, says Nürnberger. “It is important to avoid a direct confrontation of NATO or individual member states with the Russian Federation.” According to the SPD member of the Bundestag, the best security guarantee that NATO can currently give Ukraine is continued military and humanitarian support for Ukraine – as well as a continuing willingness to take in refugees in countries like Germany and Poland.

Scholz remains vague

At a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and Poland’s President Andrzej Duda in Paris yesterday evening, Chancellor Olaf Scholz reiterated his position on security guarantees for Ukraine: Ukraine needs security guarantees in a “very concrete form”. However, he left it open what this concrete form could look like.

At the summit of the European Political Community (EPG) in early June in Moldova’s Chisinau, he emphasized Germany’s “commitment to the creation of defense capabilities on the part of Ukraine”. “Security guarantees must be such that they give Ukraine security and at the same time stabilize Ukraine,” he said at the meeting of the 2022 Macron-initiated association of the 27 EU states and their neighbors.

Foreign troops with protection duties

Göran Swistek, who researches security and defense policy at the Stiftung Wissenschaft und Politik (SWP) thinks it is conceivable that foreign troops could take on certain protective tasks such as airspace defense over Kiev: “Such measures would give the Ukrainian army freedom of movement elsewhere.”

He hears that not only from Poland, but also from France and Great Britain. Support for the Ukrainian army by troops from other countries would also relieve western states in the long term, according to Swistek. In the long run, they could not afford the constant supply of weapons and financial aid. (By Lisa-Martina Klein)