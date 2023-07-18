UpdateBig Bazar, the discount store that should have been an answer to the Action, has to close two buildings due to rent arrears. Other retail formulas, such as Score and Scotch and Soda, have also run into financial problems. What is going on? “They lacked distinctiveness and insufficient size. Then you can’t compete with Action.”
