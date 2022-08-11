The period of the summer break, in which no Formula 1 races are held, is called in jargon by professionals and enthusiasts ‘silly season’. This is because traditionally in this period the most disparate rumors concerning the market-drivers emerge in view of the following year, with real or presumed negotiations that alternate on the front pages of the international media and in the imagination of fans. However, it sometimes happens that the same fantasy can even be overcome by reality. This is what happened in ‘Alpine case’with the French team having lost both Fernando Alonso – who accepted the Aston Martin court – and the young talent for the 2023 season within a few days Oscar Piastritrained for years in the minor categories thanks to investments by Renault.

The facts are now known: the Australian driver, who had been officially announced by Alpine as Alonso’s replacement for next season, has instead publicly announced that he does not want to race for the Enstone team. The Melbourne native has indeed signed a pre-contract with McLaren and he plans to compete for the historic British team. A behavior, that of Piastri, which generated many discussions and the angry reaction of Otmar Szafnauer. In fact, the Alpine team principal declared himself ready to bring Piastri to court, essentially asking the F2 2021 champion for substantial compensation. Gunther Steiner, Haas boss, commented on the story for the site RacingNews365, saying he was rather surprised by Piastri’s behavior.

“What Fernando [Alonso] he was talking to Aston Martin when Vettel left was a secret that everyone knew – declared the manager from Bolzano – and it didn’t surprise me that much. Piastri, on the other hand, was seen as an ‘Alpine rider’. They made him grow, they took him to this level and they helped him. So I thought he would surely drive him [per loro] in F1 after Fernando’s departure “. The story, on the other hand, has taken a very different turn. “I think there is more behind it – concluded the 57-year-old from Merano – but I don’t have the details “. The reference is obviously to the link with McLaren, officially not yet disclosed by any of the parties involved.