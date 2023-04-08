Sardinia, teacher suspended for making pupils pray: “Catechism is not done at school”

The news: “Teacher recites Ave Maria and Our Father in class with the students: suspended for 20 days with salary reduction”.



Christine Costarelli president of the National Association of Lazio Principals, commented: “The teacher’s action was inadequate, the school is secular, it must not lead the pupils to profess any religion, Catholic, Jewish, Muslim or whatever: there is the respect for the secular nature of the school and the recitation of prayers is an inopportune action. Having said this, some doubts arise about the measure taken “.

The teacher complained: “I don’t think I’ve done anything wrong, moreover all the children are taking religion lessons and are preparing for their first communion”.



It may be that the decision taken by the manager and by the Regional School Office is exaggeratedbut it is perhaps worth noting that the teacher did not teach the Catholic religion to her pupils, task, among other things, reserved to the teacher in charge of religion, but he did catechesis.

The difference: “The catechism directs the person’s choices of faith, the teaching of the Catholic religion has the task of broadening the knowledge of the person, to make him capable of approaching reality in an aware way and, given that the history and values ​​of our country are deeply intertwined with the Catholic religion, knowledge of the contents and of its history is necessary… The difference between the two realities, catechesis and IRC, are therefore not so much in the contents, as in the different purposes, the first being – as mentioned – oriented towards a choice of faith and the second a knowledge of those values ​​that “are part of the historical heritage of the Italian people” (CulturaCattoica.it).



There is no catechesis in the school.

