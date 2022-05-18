One of the most interesting titles of the coming months is certainly Steelrising, the action RPG with souls colors produced by Spiders. What is immediately striking is its aesthetics, exploiting a revolutionary Paris in a steampunk sauce, with killing machines and a fascinating protagonist.

The story trailer therefore takes us through the streets of the French capital, showing some new settings and new enemies, as well as meeting characters who will be at the center of the events. Although on a technical level he does not make people cry out to a miracle, he nevertheless lets himself be appreciated, always keeping an eye on the machines especially.

“In the setting of the French Revolution, in a bloody and burning Paris, take on the role of Aegis, a masterpiece of mechanics created by Vaucanson, an engineer in the service of the watchmaker King. Use your mechanical nature to adapt Aegis to your play style and make her a relentless warrior, deadly dancer or elemental arts virtuoso.”

Steelrising will arrive on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S and PC on September 8th.

