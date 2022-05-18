The boston celtics they started with control of match 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals in the NBA vs. Miami Heathowever, in the third quarter, Jimmy Butler took command for Florida, leading them to a 107-118 victory.

Butler finished with a record of 41 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 steals and 3 blocks, with 12 of 19 shooting from the field, and 17 of 18 free throws, in 41 minutes played for Miami.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, Butler joined Lebron JamesRussell Westbrook Michael JordanPaul Pierce, Allen Iverson, Patrick Ewing, and Larry Bird, as the only ones to be able to put up a stat sheet of at least 40 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, and 4 steals.

Does not stop

In the same way, the aforementioned site added that Jimmy Butler, tied with Charles Barkley in the list of most games with 40 points, with a percentage of 60% in field goals in the last 30 years of playoffs, with 5 of these.

The only players who have more games of this type are LeBron James with 12 and Shaquille O’Neal with 8.

We recommend you read

Game number 2 of the Conference Final against the Boston Celtics will resume on Thursday, May 19, to be played in the same way at the Heat’s home, the FTX Arena, at 6:30 p.m. (Pacific time).