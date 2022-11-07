Thousands of Serbs demonstrated on Sunday 6 November in the north of Kosovska Mitrovica (with a Serb majority) against the latest decisions of the Pristina leadership. According to local sources, there were over 10 thousand people parading in the streets of the northern city of Kosovo. A protest to affirm belonging to Serbia and the refusal of the Pristina authority which asked for the use of official plates of the country instead of those of Belgrade.

