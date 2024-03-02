Riyadh (dpa)

Portuguese Jorge Jesus, the coach of Al Hilal, continued to break records in the Saudi Football League, after the great victory over Al-Ittihad 1-3 at the top of the “22nd round” of the competition. Jesus became the fastest coach in the history of the Professional League to score 100 points or more, in just 40 matches. Jesus also achieved the 15th consecutive victory in the Professional League, strengthening Al Hilal’s record among the Professional League clubs.

Al-Hilal leads the Saudi League standings with 62 points, nine points behind Al-Nasr, which is in second place, while Al-Ittihad’s balance is frozen at 37 points in fifth place.

Jesus said that his team achieved a wonderful victory against a strong competitor, stressing that Al-Ittihad was the better party in the first half hour, before Al-Hilal players were able to regain control of the match.

Regarding the upcoming confrontation against Al-Ittihad in the first leg of the AFC Champions League quarter-finals, Jesus said that he is working to prepare for each match separately, pointing out that from now on he is working to prepare for the Asian first-leg match.

Jesus pointed out that Al-Ittihad surprised him by playing with 5 players at the back, noting that he likes to face teams that play with this number of players at the back, adding that his team could have scored a greater number of goals.

Argentine Marcelo Gallardo, the federation’s technical director, said that the team is still in a construction phase.

He pointed out that his team did not support its ranks with foreign players during the winter transfer period, but in return the club was able to support the team with local players who have the potential to develop.

He added that the possibility could not be better than it was, reiterating that he joined a train that began its journey while the team was still in a building phase.

Gallardo pointed to the many crises facing the team, including injuries and the pressure of matches, but he stressed the need to adapt to these obstacles, noting that his team faced the best team in the league.