Waiting for the Winter Sales of Steam Of this month, Square Enix has decided to offer many games from its portfolio, including games from the Final Fantasy and NieR series, which will be valid until January 4, 2024.

Among the games on promotion we highlight Final Fantasy 7 Remake at the price of 39.99 euros, therefore discounted by 50%. Staying on topic, Crisis Core Final Fantasy 7 Reunion is also on sale and you can add it to your collection for 29.99 euros.

If “chaos” is your thing, you might be interested in Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin, which is currently offered at 23.99 euros, with a 40% price reduction. NieR Replicant, on the other hand, is available with a 60% discount at 23.99 euros, while Octopath Traveler 2 is on sale at 41.99 euros.

Among the games on promotion there is also the surprising horror RPG Little Goody Two Shoes which we told you about in our review. You can purchase it for 15.99 euros, discounted by 20%.