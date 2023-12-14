A24 and Kojima Production officially join forces to create a feature film based on the video game Sony's Death Stranding. The official announcement came shortly before Kojima's studio celebrated its 8th anniversary, an anniversary that happens every December 16th and marks a milestone for the studio given that it will be directly involved in the project.

A24the studio behind award-winning films the Oscar as Everything Everywhere All At Oncepromises to delve deeper into the events that brought the world to apocalyptic ruin, blurred the boundaries between life and death and actually brought to Earth creatures not really from this world, already torn apart in itself.

A24 was born into this world about 10 years ago, their presence is singular within the industry, they are like no other.

Hideo Kojima saidand then add:

The films they offer to the world are of high quality and very innovative. I was drawn to their creations and they even inspired my work. Their innovative approach to storytelling is in line with what Kojima Productions has done over the last 8 years. Now we're making a Death Stranding movie together. There are a lot of “video game adaptation movies” out there, but what we are creating is not just a direct translation of the game. The intention is that our audience is not just fans of the game, but that our film is intended for anyone who loves cinema. We are creating a Death Stranding universe never seen before, achievable only through the cinematic medium where it will be born.

There weren't any direct statements by A24 but we are sure that in the coming months we will receive some more details, if nothing else about the plot and direction of this incredible project.