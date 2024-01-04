Steam In the 2023 has established a new record in terms of number of games published on Valve's platform.

As reported by SteamDB they were well 14,535, around 40 per day, with a substantial increase compared to previous years. As Matt Piscatella, a well-known analyst at Circana, points out, no other platform comes even remotely close to these numbers in the US. In fact, in second place is Nintendo Switch which in 2023 welcomed “only” 2,360 titles.

These are impressive numbers even taking into consideration those recorded by Steam previously, which denote practically constant growth every year. In fact, in 2022 there were 12,562, in 2021 there were 11,389 and in 2020 there were 9,746. Going further back, ten years ago, the total is only 435 games.