Concetta Russo, before being hit by a gunshot fired by her nephew by mistake, said, turning to her relative: Gaetano, what are you doing?

“Gaetano, what are you doing?“. These are last words of Concetta Russo, the woman who lost her life after emergency admission to hospital on New Year's Eve. She was in a house in Afragola with her family when her nephew pulled out a gun. He thought it was empty, but instead there was a round left in the chamber, which hit his aunt on the head. Unfortunately he didn't make it.

Cinzia, as everyone called Concetta, was scolding her nephew who had pulled out a gun during New Year's Eve celebrations with the family in a house in Afragola. She was asking him what she was doing with a gun in her hand.

The woman had felt the danger of having a weapon in the house. Gaetano Santaniello, her 46-year-old nephew, born in Milan and resident in Pantigliate, had assured her that she was tired of her and that he had removed the charger from that semi-automatic Beretta model 84F, short 9 caliber.

Gaetano, however, he didn't know there was a shot in the chamber. His aunt had asked him to put the gun away and at that moment the shot inadvertently went off and hit the 55-year-old woman in the head.

There wife of Gaetano he immediately called 118, before notifying Concetta's husband, who was in the bathroom and hadn't noticed anything. An involuntary accident that occurred due to that stolen weapon that the 46-year-old couldn't have.

Concetta Russo's last words to her nephew before the shot: the woman was afraid of that gun in the house

It was a few minutes after midnight and it was already New Year when the gunshot went off by mistake. The woman's son, interviewed for a long time by the Carabinieri of Casoria, recounted what happened in that house.

A shot went off and I saw my mother fall to the floor, she was sitting at the other end of the table from where Gaetano was. She collapsed, I tried to help her.

The rescuers arrived after 40 minutes, because they were all busy with the numerous New Year's interventions.