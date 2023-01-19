Now you can add a badges with i data of the Steam Replay 2022 to your account. Valve has implemented this feature, highly requested by fans, which will make many happy, especially those who have played the most and who will now be able to show their achievements to the community in a more immediate way.

For those who don’t know what we’re talking about, Steam Replay is a summary feature of individual game statistics introduced by the platform this year, which allows you to see how much you’ve played, which titles, how many achievements you’ve unlocked, plus many more information.

Soon after the launch of Steam Replay, many users started asking Valve to be able to add data to their account. Now, after a few weeks necessary for the development of the function, they have been satisfied.

To activate it, you need to display your own user profile and click on the blurred box where it says: “New! Click here to add your 2022 Replay to your profile wall”. After doing so, the profile will be enriched with various information, such as the list of games played in 2022, the number of Steam sessions during the year, the number of achievements unlocked and that of new games played. There will also be a list of the five most played titles, with a percentage comparison with other users.