A symbolic and metaphorical tool that reflects how close the moment is when the Earth will be destroyed, the Doomsday Clock has been a constant reminder of the threats facing humanity since its creation in 1947.

This clock was created by members of the Bulletin of Atomic Scientistswho every year announce how much is left for the destruction of the Earth. At the beginning of the year 2020, they already anticipated that the time of the apocalypse was getting closer.

In recent days, after almost two years of the Covid-19 pandemic, the outlook has worsened again.

Now, the doomsday clock says the end of the world is only 100 seconds to midnightwhich is worse than in 1953, when it marked 11:58:00 p.m., in the middle of the Cold War, when the Soviets and the Americans carried out the first tests with thermonuclear weapons.

The experts from the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists explain that the health crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic “will not destroy civilization”, but affirm that the event evidenced the inability of governments to face the real threats that could end humanity, such as climate change and nuclear weapons.

The Bulletin’s president, Rachel Bronson, argues that both national governments and international organizations are ill-equipped to handle “truly civilization-ending threats like nuclear weapons and climate change.”

The Bulletin scientists suggested that, during 2020, the chances of the planet falling into an atomic world war increased. They gave as an example the assault on the United States Capitol promoted by Donald Trump.

In addition, climate change is also seen as a threat to humanity, as “as long as the Earth’s climate continues to change, we risk the potential consequences. In particular, prolonged droughts, changes in growing seasons , the rise in sea level and the extinction of fishing” say the experts.

The decision on the time of the clock, which physically exists at the University of Chicago, is made by a committee made up of scientists, academics and leaders in