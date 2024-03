The president of Uruguay, Luis Lacalle Pou, in his annual report to the Uruguayan parliament, on March 2, 2024. | Photo: Gaston Britos/EFE

The president of Uruguay, Luis Lacalle Pou, stated this Saturday that Brazil and Argentina have “locked down” his country and are preventing it from advancing bilateral agreements, such as the one it is negotiating with China. Lacalle Pou spoke in this way before legislators and other authorities in the country during his annual speech to account for what was done in the last year of his government.

“I have no doubt that the challenge facing Mercosur is to open up to the world. If we all go, we will be stronger, but if we go alone, we will still be strong enough to move forward in the world,” he declared. At the same time, he criticized that both Argentina and Brazil blocked Uruguay in this regard. “In some way they prevent us from advancing bilateral agreements, for example with China”, he lamented.

On the other hand, Lacalle Pou highlighted the importance of reaching an agreement with Javier Milei's government for the work project presented by Uruguay for the expansion and deepening of the access channel to the Port of Montevideo.

The Uruguayan president arrived this Saturday morning at the Legislative Palace to give his last accountability speech to legislators and citizens, as a new government will take office next year in the neighboring country.