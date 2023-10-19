On Steam The publisher’s sale has begun Warner Bros. Games which include many games on offer with discounts up to 90%including Hogwarts Legacy, the Mortal Kombat series, and Batman.
In particular, if you want to immerse yourself in the magical universe created by JK Rowling, you can take advantage of a 30% discount on the standard and Deluxe Edition of Hogwarts Legacy, currently available for purchase at 41.99 euros and 48.99 euros respectively.
Moving on to DC Comics superheroes, Gotham Knights is currently 75% off and therefore you can purchase it for 14.99 euros or 19.99 euros for the Deluxe Edition. The Batman: Arkham series is also on sale. In particular, you can add the Batman: Arkham Collection to your library for the price of 8.99 euros, with an 85% discount on the total.
Also Back 4 Blood and LEGO games
Also among the promotions we also find Back 4 Blood, on offer at the price of 11.99 euros with the Annual Pass sold at 7.99 euros, both with an 80% reduction on the standard price. There is also a large number of LEGO games, including Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, now available at 16.49 euros with a 67% discount on the total.
If you are interested you can reach the complete list of Warner Bros. Game offers on Steam at this addresswhere you will also find offers on the Mortal Kombat, Injustice, FEAR and Middle-earth series.
