On Steam The publisher’s sale has begun Warner Bros. Games which include many games on offer with discounts up to 90%including Hogwarts Legacy, the Mortal Kombat series, and Batman.

In particular, if you want to immerse yourself in the magical universe created by JK Rowling, you can take advantage of a 30% discount on the standard and Deluxe Edition of Hogwarts Legacy, currently available for purchase at 41.99 euros and 48.99 euros respectively.

Moving on to DC Comics superheroes, Gotham Knights is currently 75% off and therefore you can purchase it for 14.99 euros or 19.99 euros for the Deluxe Edition. The Batman: Arkham series is also on sale. In particular, you can add the Batman: Arkham Collection to your library for the price of 8.99 euros, with an 85% discount on the total.