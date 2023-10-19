WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging apps in the world, with over two billion active users every monthfamous for allowing you to easily communicate with your contacts in a free, secure and block-free way, and so far, so good, but what happens if you have two phone numbers and want to use WhatsApp with both?

Maybe you have a personal number and a professional number, or maybe you have an Italian SIM and a foreign one for travelling, in these cases, you would like to be able to manage two different WhatsApp accounts on the same phonewithout having to change SIM or carry two devices with you but unfortunately, WhatsApp does not allow you to have two verified accounts on two different numbers on the same phone.

This is because WhatsApp associates your account with your phone number and not your device, so if you try to register with another number on the same phone, you will have to deactivate the first account and lose all your data, but everything this may change with the latest update just announced by the company itself; although the update does not have a specific release date, we know that the beta it has been made available since last August, however in the meantime, if you don’t want to wait, know that there are some methods to overcome the temporary problem.

In case you have an android device, the first method involvesusing an app that allows you to clone your favorite apps and use them in parallel on the same phone, this way you can have two versions of WhatsApp, one for each phone number, and manage them separately. Among the various apps, I tried Parallel Space, a free app that can be downloaded from the Play Store, but what distinguishes it from the others?

It allows you to clone any app installed on your phone (including Facebook, Instagram, Telegram etc..), it allows you to customize your cloned apps with different themes and icons, to easily distinguish them from the originals, you can protect your cloned apps with a password or fingerprint, you can optimize your phone’s performance by eliminating unnecessary processes and freeing up memory.

Once installed and started, simply select the apps you want to clone and press the “Add to Parallel Space” button, then register your second phone number by verifying it using the SMS code you will receive, and you can use the app as you would normally do. Despite the great help that Parallel Space represents, be aware that there are still some negative aspects, including:

consumes a lot of battery and your phone’s resources, this is because it runs two apps at the same time in the background so, to save battery, you can use the Boost function to close cloned apps when you’re not using them;

and your phone’s resources, this is because it runs two apps at the same time in the background so, to save battery, you can use the Boost function to close cloned apps when you’re not using them; does not support some functions like them calls and the video calls in this case to use them, you must switch to the original app or use another communication app;

like them and the in this case to use them, you must switch to the original app or use another communication app; may not work properly on some phone models or with some Android versionsFurthermore, it may not be compatible with future WhatsApp updates.

Other methods for using two Whatsapp accounts on the same device

One of the least invasive methods involves that of use your phone’s native function, if available. Some smartphone manufacturers have integrated a function into their interfaces that allows you to set up two separate accounts for some apps and social networks, among these there are Samsung, Huawei, Xiaomi, Oppo and others.

This function is called in different ways depending on the manufacturer, for example Double Account, App Twin, App Clone, etc.. and to find out if your phone has this function, you can search in the settings or consult the user manual, of course is that this function allows you to create a copy of WhatsApp on your phone and use it with another phone number, this way you can have two icons on your screen and manage two different accounts.

The simplest and most used method to date, however, involves using a feature already present within the app, namely WhatsApp Business, the version designed for companies and professionals who want to communicate with their customers in an effective and personalized way, even she is a free app that can be downloaded from the store (Apple Store, Play Store)

WhatsApp Business has the same basic functions as WhatsApp, but also offers some additional features, such as:

create a business profile with information about your business, such as name, category, address, website, opening hours and contact details;

set up automatic messages to welcome your customers, inform them of your availability or send them quick replies;

organize your contacts based on customizable labels, such as new customers, ongoing orders, payments received, etc.;

consult statistics on your conversations, such as the number of messages sent, received, read and delivered;

synchronize your account with Facebook Business Suite to manage your pages and advertising campaigns.

WhatsApp Business can be used by anyone and does not require a VAT number or special registration. You can use this app to manage your second WhatsApp number on the same phone where you already have regular WhatsApp installed. This way, you can have two different icons on your screen and easily switch between accounts.

Its use will be the same as that of the classic app, you download it from the store, accept the terms of service and privacy policies, enter your second phone number and then verify your account using the SMS code you will receive.

At this point you create your business profile by entering the requested information, access your address book and you will see which of your contacts, besides you, use WhatsApp Business; the app is also compatible with the normal version, therefore you can communicate with your contacts regardless of the app they usehowever also in this case there are some differences you need to keep in mind:

your contacts will see a wording indicating that they are communicating with a business account, without forgetting that they will be able to see your company profile and the information you have entered;

your contacts They may report your account as spam if they believe you are sending unwanted or inappropriate messages Furthermore, if you receive too many reports, your account may be suspended or deleted;

Furthermore, if you receive too many reports, your account may be suspended or deleted; you cannot use the same phone number for WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business, if you try to do so, you will have to choose which account to keep and which to deactivate.

If you are attracted to science or technology, keep following us, so you don’t miss the latest news from all over the world!