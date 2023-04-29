A new investigation weighs against the MEP Eva Kaili, this time for an alleged fraud. The 44-year-old former vice president of the European Parliament, who has been under house arrest for two weeks accused of accepting bribes in the so-called ‘Qatarargate’, is also suspected of having inflated the expense accounts of her assistants when she worked at the Eurochamber. For six years – from 2014 to 2020 – Kaili would have earned money through the returns of the salaries paid to her employees and also by the reimbursement of expenses and work trips that would not have been made. The head of the European Public Prosecutor’s Office, Laura Kovesi, estimates the amount of irregularities committed against the Community Parliament at 100,000 euros. Said body recently sent a letter to the president of the Chamber, Roberta Metsola, asking that the immunity of the Greek socialist be lifted to proceed with these charges. Related news standard Yes The Belgian Justice releases the MEP Kaili Olatz Hernández on probation The former vice president of the European Parliament is the highest-ranking politician involved in the bribery scheme between Qatar and Morocco known as ‘Qatargate’ Although the case was revealed in December , was overshadowed by the largest corruption scandal involving European parliamentarians and officials for allegedly taking bribes from authorities in Qatar, Morocco and Mauritania. The investigation indicates three possible fraudulent activities: misleading about the location of its collaborators, presentation of falsified supporting documents on work missions and requesting the returns delivered for fictitious work. Kaili’s lawyers released a statement on Wednesday denying the charges against her client, who also claims her innocence in ‘Qatargate’ and claims to be a victim of “defamation” and “malicious political acts”.

