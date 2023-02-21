Steam Decks it is the well-known console from Valve which has now made its appearance on the market for a fair amount of time. It’s a hybrid between portable console and PC and the potential of the machine is nothing short of sensational. Not even on purpose recently, we tackled the topic of modding, advising you against adding LEDs to your console (Here you can retrieve the article), today instead we’re talking about a succulent new update!

Steam Deck is updated and gets an interesting news

Valve is working hard to convince users that this console will not be abandoned to its fate and today demonstrated how intelligently the Steam ecosystem can be exploited. If you own a gaming PC and also a Steam Deck, now you can transfer games to your portable console using the LAN network.

In short, if you are one of the easy trash and equally frequent re-downloads, know that this feature can save you some network consumption. For the moment, however, the feature is still reserved for beta channels. So first you’ll need to make sure you have both Steam Beta on Deck and PC. After that, once the game is selected, the launcher will check if your PC has the title installed and if so, it will start the transfer.

A final clarification is that the function is not supported in Big Picture mode, so you will have to deactivate it if you want to use it. In short, an excellent idea that we can only appreciate as well as bring back!