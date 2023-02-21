BRUSSELS (Reuters) – NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday that Russia’s decision to suspend membership in the latest bilateral START nuclear arms control treaty had made the world a more dangerous place and urged Moscow, please reconsider.

He was speaking at a news conference held at NATO headquarters in Brussels after Russian President Vladimir Putin warned the West about the war in Ukraine and announced his decision on the new START treaty.

The treaty between Moscow and Washington, signed in 2010, limits the number of atomic warheads the world’s two biggest nuclear powers can use and is due to expire in 2026.

“More nuclear weapons and less arms control make the world more dangerous,” Stoltenberg, flanked by Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, told reporters.

Responding to Putin’s accusations that the West was trying to destroy Russia, Stoltenberg said Moscow was the aggressor in Ukraine, where it launched an invasion nearly a year ago.

“It was President Putin who started this imperial war of conquest… As Putin made clear today, he is preparing for more war… Putin must not win… It would be dangerous for our own security and the whole world,” Stoltenberg said.

“I regret Russia’s decision to suspend its participation in the New Start program.”

In Athens on Tuesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Russia’s decision was irresponsible and the United States would watch carefully to see what Moscow would actually do.

(Reporting by Bart Meijer, Benoit Van Overstraeten and Andrew Gray)