How much did it sell Steam Decks ? It’s difficult to say, given that Valve has never publicly revealed the numbers of its hybrid between a portable console and a PC. In any case, GameDiscoverCo tried to do the math starting from existing data, estimating sales for about 3-4 million units .

The data

How much did Steam Deck sell?

There is a lot of information on Steam Deck fragmentary. In October 2022, David Edmundson of KDE, the open source community that created the desktop interface used in SteamOS, spoke of 1 million Steam Decks sold.

Simon Carless, founder of GameDiscoverCo, spoke of sales of at least 2.5 million units if Steam Deck managed to maintain the same pace until October 2023. Another indirect data used by Carless is that of Aperture Desk downloads Job, a title designed specifically to highlight the features of Steam Deck. The free game is currently in the libraries of 2.9 million users.

Naturally, this last figure has two basic problems: not all Steam Deck owners have downloaded Aperture Desk Job; the game can also be downloaded by those who do not own Steam Deck.

Aperture Desk Job is the perfect game to try Steam Deck

However, by cross-referencing the various data, Carless has estimated sales for Steam Deck of 3-4 million units. His analysis is in line with that of the company Omdia, according to which Steam Deck would exceed 3 million units sold during 2023.

Another interesting data can be obtained from the Steam hardware survey, where we can learn that 0.7% of players use SteamOS Holo with the AMD Van Gogh graphics processor, i.e. the Steam Deck configuration. Considering that in 2021 Steam had 132 million monthly active users, which have since increased, as demonstrated by the record number of simultaneously active users set in January 2023, GameDiscoverCo’s estimate becomes even more realistic.

However, it should be specified that GameDiscoverCo estimates are always unofficial data and therefore should be taken as such.