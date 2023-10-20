In the Thursday, October 19, edition of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’, Armando Machuca He replaced José Peláez in hosting the reality show, since the charismatic presenter of Latina, at that time, was in the United States for a race. Thus, the participant who came in second place in the third season arrived to stir up the kitchen. However, his presentation was carried out in a curious way, since the alternative ending was revealed in which he was established as the winner and not Mariela Zanetti.

How was Armando Machuca’s alternative ending as the winner of ‘The Great Chef’ recorded?

It is known that, to avoid leaks about the winner of ‘The Great Chef’, two alternative endings are recorded, in which each finalist pretends to be the winner of their season and the result is not known until the last episode is broadcast. These videos never see the light of day, until now, because in the introductory way of one of the chapters, it was revealed how the final was recorded in which Armando Machuca I would have won the previous season.

Users react to the final in which Armando Machuca wins ‘EGCF’

As in each finale of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’, the result always generates divided opinions regarding the choice of the winner of each season. Thus, after revealing the Armando Machuca’s ‘triumph’in the third season, various users celebrated seeing their favorite character become the best.

“For me, this is the end”, “Thank you, Latina, I was able to live my dream of seeing him win”, “I still haven’t gotten over it, Armando Machuca is the best”, “The dream of all of Peru”, “This is how it should have been in this and all multiverses,” say some comments.