Valve’s console-computer has been at the top for several weeks along with Elden Ring.

One more week, Steam Deck is the protagonist of the top sales of its own Steam. The console-computer that allows access to our entire PC library (as well as running programs and accessing other services) repeats at the top of the list while continuing to receive updates and place new shipments in players’ homes.

If we go to the data collected by Steam DBwe can see that again Steam Deck occupies the first place in the top sales of Valve’s platform. This is organized according to the level of income generated by each product, and in this case the hardware is several weeks ahead of the games themselves.

Elden Ring has been at the top since its premiereThe second classified is another fireproof: Elden Ring. The title of FromSoftware It was launched at the end of February but, already in May, it still does not have high competition in commercial terms. In fact, the work of Hidetaka Miyazaki it is working especially well on PC, despite the fact that it is also selling at a good rate on consoles.

For the rest, in the list we see that the recent releases more highlights continue to appear in it, with Rogue Legacy 2 making a jump to the third step of the podium. The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe is holding steady at fifth, while Dune: Spice Wars drops to tenth and Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters either enters ninth. Below are the weekly top 10 for Valve’s platform.

Top sellers of the week on Steam

Steam Deck

Elden Ring

Rogue Legacy 2

monster hunter rise

The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe

Valve Index VR Kit

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – GOTY Edition

Dying Light 2: Stay Human

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters

Dune: Spice Wars



Beyond the improvements that come through updates, it is worth noting that those responsible for the machine continue to work hand in hand with the developers to achieve a growing list of verified games. At the moment, this figure has tripled in less than three months, and it aims to continue growing at a good pace in the coming years.

