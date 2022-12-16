In a recent interview with The Verge, the designers of Steam Decks Lawrence Yang and Pierre-Loup Griffais spoke in more detail about the features they would like to work on for a Steam Deck by second generation. In particular, the duo said they would like to work on battery and on screen.

Valve has called Steam Deck a “multigenerational product” after all, stating that it intends “build new versions that are even more accessible and performant than the first version of Steam Deck was”.

As for i potential upgrades in computing power, Griffais pointed out that it is more beneficial to keep fixed specifications to help developers, suggesting that at least the next Steam Deck model will not offer better performance. “I think we will opt to maintain a single performance tier for some time to come, and will only consider changing the performance tier when there is a significant gain,” said Griffais.

Steam Deck with case

As for the Steam Deck battery, the current problem is that it is difficult to access. In the current project it is in fact glued. Valve is already working on “a change in the geometry of the sticker, to make the battery easier to loosen,” Yang said.

Also, Valve is working on a feature to adjust the audio mix between the various apps, which would allow players, for example, to lower the volume of a game to better hear friends on Discord. Valve would be interested in adding mobile games to the Steam Deck as well, but Griffais and Yang noted that it would be important to communicate to players that these games are touchscreen-only experiences.

Overall, Steam Deck will never be as stable as a traditional console and will continue to evolve according to the company.