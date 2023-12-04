There are different techniques for heating food. Steam cooking is usually the best method. Unfortunately, it is still underestimated in this country. That should change.

Made in China: Asians have been working with the technology of bamboo steamers for many centuries. Image: Moment/Getty Images

DThe fact that things often get hot in the kitchen has more to do with the food and less with the people. Even though raw food is healthy, energy-saving and usually even delicious, cooks have to add heat to most foods. This usually happens in the oven, in the pan or in the pot. It is baked, fried or simmered. If you differentiate between conduction, convection and condensation, you enter the conceptual star kitchen.

In the everyday life of an amateur cook, this means: In a pan, the contents have direct contact (conduction) with the surface, so that the metal transfers the heat directly. Whereas in the oven or pot, the heat reaches the food via a medium (convection) such as hot air or boiling water.