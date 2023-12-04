He lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a tree. Ernesto Aldo Russo died in hospital: he was 36 years old

The municipality of Aprilia is in mourning after the dramatic news arrived last Saturday night. Ernesto Aldo Russo he lost his life at just 36 years old, while returning home after a long shift at work.

The 36-year-old was on board his Fiat Punto when it happened collided with a tree. The dynamics of the road accident are not yet clear, investigators are trying to reconstruct the last moments of the young man’s life and establish how he lost control of his vehicle. It is assumed that Ernesto Aldo Russo crashed due to a sudden accident falling asleep.

The alarm was raised by some passers-by who saw the dramatic scene. 118 health workers rushed to the scene immediately, freed the 36-year-old and transported him in code red to the emergency room. Unfortunately the doctors, despite repeated and desperate attempts, were unable to do anything to save Ernesto’s life. He is turned off forever within the walls of the healthcare facility.

The police, having arrived on site, carried out all the necessary checks and ascertained that they were not there other vehicles involved in a road accident. Ernesto Aldo Russo lost control of the Punto and ended his race against a tree.

The news of his passing broke the hearts of everyone who knew him. So much pain, accompanied by anger. The 36-year-old may have died due to falling asleep, for the too tired after a long work shift.

In these hours they appeared numerous messages on social mediapublished by those who knew him and who wanted to remember him for the last time.

I will always remember you like this! Nice, funny, and always smiling! It’s all still absurd, and I can hardly believe it! Ernesto Aldo Russo, everyone will miss you, your country will miss you, you will be missed dearly my friend!