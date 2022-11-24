Prepare your card because that moment at the end of the year has arrived where Steam It throws the house out of the window and has many games at certainly affordable prices, so much so that you won’t know where to start unless you do have a well-defined wish list.
It is worth noting that there is everything in the offers of the fall sale 2022 in Steamso, to make your life easier, we made a curation of what we consider to be a good discount and not a joke that you should not follow.
The bad thing about taking a walk through Valve’s digital store is that you will see an announcement to be able to reserve a Steam Deck and then, when you click, you will get the unfortunate news that it is not available in your country.
In order not to give it any more thought, here we present a list of the games that we consider to be good and have the appropriate discount for you to buy them.
Games that are worth less than 200 MXN
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – 69.99 MXN
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – 134.85 MXN
- Sea of Thieves – 199.99 MXN
- Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII – 194.99 MXN
- Final Fantasy VII – 139 MXN
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – 164 MXN
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – 140.85 MXN
- Fallout 4 – 118.47 MXN
- Fallout New Vega Ultimate Edition – 118.47 MXN
- Star Wars Battlefront II – Celebration Edition – 134.85 MXN
- Battletoads – 46.49 MXN
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate – 199.80 MXN
- Cuphead – 125.99 MXN
- Little Nightmares II – 198.00 MXN
We also recommend: Ubisoft games will be re-released on Steam starting with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
Games between 699 and 299 MXN
- Cyberpunk 2077 – 649.50 MXN
- Assassin’s Creed Adyssey – 299.75 MXN
- God of War – 621.75 MXN
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition – 331.60 MXN
- Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – 399.50 MXN
- Gotham Knights – 599.40 MXN
- Person 5 Royal – 531.30 MXN
- It Take Two – 359.60 MXN
- Red Dead Redemption 2 – 428.67 MXN
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human – 649.50 MXN
- A Plague Tale: Requiem – 559.99 MXN
What do you think of these Fall 2022 deals on Steam? Do you think they could have been better? Did you find one that’s worth it? Do not forget that we have a comment box for you to express yourself at ease. You can also find us at discord, Twitter Y Facebook.
#Steam #Fall #Sale #Deals #EarthGamer
Leave a Reply