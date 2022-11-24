Prepare your card because that moment at the end of the year has arrived where Steam It throws the house out of the window and has many games at certainly affordable prices, so much so that you won’t know where to start unless you do have a well-defined wish list.

It is worth noting that there is everything in the offers of the fall sale 2022 in Steamso, to make your life easier, we made a curation of what we consider to be a good discount and not a joke that you should not follow.

The bad thing about taking a walk through Valve’s digital store is that you will see an announcement to be able to reserve a Steam Deck and then, when you click, you will get the unfortunate news that it is not available in your country.

Source: Valve

In order not to give it any more thought, here we present a list of the games that we consider to be good and have the appropriate discount for you to buy them.

Games that are worth less than 200 MXN

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – 69.99 MXN

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – 134.85 MXN

Sea of ​​Thieves – 199.99 MXN

Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII – 194.99 MXN

Final Fantasy VII – 139 MXN

Dragon Ball FighterZ – 164 MXN

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – 140.85 MXN

Fallout 4 – 118.47 MXN

Fallout New Vega Ultimate Edition – 118.47 MXN

Star Wars Battlefront II – Celebration Edition – 134.85 MXN

Battletoads – 46.49 MXN

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate – 199.80 MXN

Cuphead – 125.99 MXN

Little Nightmares II – 198.00 MXN

Games between 699 and 299 MXN

Cyberpunk 2077 – 649.50 MXN

Assassin’s Creed Adyssey – 299.75 MXN

God of War – 621.75 MXN

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition – 331.60 MXN

Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – 399.50 MXN

Gotham Knights – 599.40 MXN

Person 5 Royal – 531.30 MXN

It Take Two – 359.60 MXN

Red Dead Redemption 2 – 428.67 MXN

Dying Light 2 Stay Human – 649.50 MXN

A Plague Tale: Requiem – 559.99 MXN

What do you think of these Fall 2022 deals on Steam? Do you think they could have been better? Did you find one that's worth it?