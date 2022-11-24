Since Bethesda belonging to Microsoftit has been considered that the next productions of the company will be exclusive to the company, for that reason games like redfall Y Starfield they will not appear on another platform. And recently, the same owners have put aside a certain game that can be considered the next AAA.

In a new document that was sent to regulatory bodies, which continues to address the issue of the purchase of Activision Blizzardand in said report it could be commented that Microsoft is looking at The Elder Scrolls VI like a medium game. This is mentioned in the paper:

Decisions regarding midsize games are not a test of Microsoft’s incentives in relation to Call of Duty. Titles like The Elder Scrolls 6 (which is not expected to be released before [****]since the last installment in the series was released in 2011), as well as other future titles, will not imply that Microsoft relinquishes [****] dollars of annual revenue from PlayStation customers or to disenfranchise nearly [****] Millions of MAUs on PlayStation.

That means one of the biggest deliveries you have Bethesda for the future it is not being so considered, because to begin with all the development is concentrated on the next games of 2023. Even so, rushing to say that the sixth part of the saga is average would be rash, perhaps it is something that will be rectified with a new announcement.

Editor’s note: It’s been years since we saw the first logo for that game, so we’ll have to keep waiting for more news. Surely in the return of E3 there will be something interesting to share.