Valve created a page Steam dedicated to the games that participated in the Bafta 2022, with various offers on the games of the event. Also Humble Bundle has launched a series of themed discounts, dedicated to the award ceremony.

There Steam page of Bafta 2022 (British Academy Games Awards) offers us interesting discounts such as:

No Man’s Sky – € 27.49

Psychonauts 2 – € 35.99

The Artful Escape – € 11.24

Forza Horizon 5 – € 50.99

Fight in Tight Spaces – € 18.99

Overboard! – € 7.49

Maquette – € 8.39

Toem – 11.75 €

Eastward – € 22.49

Among Us – 2.99 €

Chicory: A Colorful Tale – € 13.43

Before Your Eyes – € 3.59

Hell Let Loose – € 26.79

Steam

There Humble Bundle page instead offers discounts such as:

Sable – € 16.24

GRIS – € 5.09

Inscryption – 13.99 €

The Forgotten CIty – € 17.49

The Sexy Brutale – 3.99 €

What Remains of Edith Finch – € 5.99

Carrion – € 11.99

Resident Evil Village – € 29.99

Hellblade Senua’s Sacrifice – € 7.49

11-11 Memories Retold – 3.74 €

Fall Guys – € 7.99

Obviously these are just some of the discounts available: you can find the complete list on the pages indicated above. Tell us, what do you think of these offers? Is there anything you are interested in on Steam or the Humble Bundle?