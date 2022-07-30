If the social contract between the governed and the rulers jumps and poverty increases: this is what can happen

Starvation theft is not a crime if there are no alternatives. This was stated by the Court of Cassation in 2016, in a historic ruling not fully understood and that it becomes today very currentAnd. This winter the poor in need and without assistance will be able to refer to this sentence. Other than choosing between the air conditioner or the peace as said Draghi. For many this winter the choice will be between starving and dying of cold.

You cannot let a child live on the street, just as you cannot accept that those who have nothing choose to let themselves die of hunger. That of the Supreme Court was a sentence on a homeless man in extreme conditions. But how many homeless people will we have this winter in Italy in the same conditions? We do not realize that before the real explosion of inflation there were 5.6 million Italians and 1.9 million families in absolute poverty (Istat data). Now with the increase in prices, the bank really risks jumping if there are no structural measures, not one-off money distributed. Food thefts have also grown dramatically, the study explains “Security in Retail in Italy 2021” of the Catholic University: an increase in so-called ‘thefts of necessity’, which concern almost 2/3 of stolen goods due to the social and economic uncertainty caused, Coldiretti explained, by the war and the pandemic. One in 10 Italians has no means of subsistence (the percentage will probably increase) and it is legitimate to think that he may be willing to do anything to survive.

In 2016 the Supreme Court did nothing but photograph the society in which we live, made of distortions and which leaves the last adrift. We still see them continue undeterred even in a collapsing country. From the exorbitant increase in the salaries of droves of local administrators thanks to the Draghi government to the closures every day more than those who give work because in Italy it is impossible to do business, from the two years of delusional management of Covid between incomprehensible measures andstatus of law thrown down the toilet to the collapsed health care, with 15.5 billion euros of food thrown into the garbage every year by the large-scale retail trade (0.95% of GDP), social assistance that is based in fact on citizenship income and cooperatives and mutual aid companies born for helping the last ones who make turnover with finance and the stock market. If this is not distortion, what is it !?

But everything runs the risk of really jumping if the numbers of the poor grow and we get to all against all. In the coming winter if so many are forced to steal what will be done? Will the sentences be changed and will we put everyone in jail?

The company is a de facto contract between the governed and the rulers, which implies specific obligations on both sides. People eventually accept the imposed laws, giving up some freedom for peace of mind and social security. But if this pact is violated, as the politics and the ruling groups are doing, the administrators become illegitimate and the right to resist and rebellion becomes legitimate. Even what to steal, alas! I’m not saying that but the fathers of Western law, Thomas Hobbes and John Locke.

Maybe ordinary people don’t even know Hobbes and Locke but it’s fruitful all the same. The jar is already full. Poverty is so structural that it does not turn around by distributing money or with Caritas.

A public order problem is more real than we think if long-range economic strategies are not seen. Or maybe you should look at the glass half full? Given that economic strategies have not been seen or seen so easily in the last 20 years, it might not be a bad thing to prepare for the flames, knowing that today wealth is to have a 1000 euro mobile phone, to vacation in Mauritius and to have the latest bag. signed.

