Value is R$ 2.1 billion higher than announced last week; Health and Education are the most affected areas

O Ministry of Economy raised the budget block to R$ 14.84 billion this Friday (29.Jul.2022), increasing the amount announced in the last week by R$ 2.1 billion. read the intact of the decree (366 KB).

Of this amount, BRL 8.08 billion goes to the rapporteur’s amendments, dubbed by the media as a secret budget, and BRL 6.76 billion to ministries. The Health (R$ 2.74 billion) and Education (R$ 1.68 billion) portfolios were the most impacted.

The measure aims to maintain compliance with the spending ceiling rule, a rule that limits expenditure growth to inflation.

"The proposed change promotes adjustments to the Budgetary and Financial Programming Decree so that the Special Secretary of the Treasury and Budget can make adjustments to the schedules and payment limits to make it compatible with the blocking and unblocking of appropriations"says a statement from the General Secretariat of the Presidency (here is the intact – 72 KB).

On Monday (July 25), the Secretary of Treasury and Budget, Esteves Colnago, said that the greater contingency in the ministries of Health and Education “it’s natural”as they have the most funds.

On that date, the Economy released the Bimonthly Income and Expenses Report, with a forecast of a primary deficit of R$59.35 billion for 2022, a value R$6.13 billion lower than the previous assessment. Here’s the intact of the report (653 KB)

Among the mandatory expenses that the government will need to pay are cultural incentives, through the Paulo Gustavo Law, with a value of R$ 3.86 billion; it’s the salary floor for community health workerswhich adds R$ 2.24 billion to the government.