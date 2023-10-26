Eh, sorry: we got the wrong Rangers

I hope I’m not underestimating you by saying that you probably don’t know who STAYC are. That is, a Korean K-pop group, in this case all female. There are six members: Sumin, Sieun, Isa, Seeun, Yoon and j. Most famous songs: “ASAP” and “Run2U”.

Yesterday they had a concert near Dallas. And since choreography and clothes have their own importance for the genre, their entourage was designed in a local key. Except he did something wrong. In other contexts, this would also have been maskable: there are countless occasions in which rock stars have sung and played wearing football team shirts.

At a certain point, two of the Staycs showed up wearing Dallas Mavericks jerseys, two wearing Dallas Cowboys jerseys and two wearing Rangers jerseys. It seems like we can hear the dialogue between those in charge.