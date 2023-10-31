The statement added: “The forces attacked a Hamas camp in the northern Gaza Strip. The forces eliminated a number of fighters, anti-tank missile launch cells, and anti-tank missile launch sites.”

Israeli army spokesman Avichai Adraee said on Tuesday that Israeli forces launched another ground attack on Hamas and the rest of the organizations in the Gaza Strip.

Adraee said that the commander of the southern region of the ground forces operating in the Gaza Strip issued an order on Tuesday that included an emphasis on achieving victory over Hamas, no matter how long the fighting lasted and no matter how difficult it was.

He said that the Israeli army will fight in alleys, in tunnels, and wherever necessary until Hamas is eliminated.

The Israeli army announced that its forces attacked about 300 targets during the last day of its military operation in the Gaza Strip, including the axes of anti-tank and missile launching sites, tunnel corridors and military compounds of the Hamas movement.