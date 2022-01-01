Air transport continued to suffer interruptions on Saturday (1) in the United States, after bad weather in several regions of the country added to the disturbances caused by the increase in covid-19 contagions, caused by the omicron variant.

As of 6 pm GMT, 2,584 flights in the United States had been canceled: more than half of the cancellations worldwide, according to the website FlightAware.

On the other hand, 3,271 domestic flights suffered delays this Saturday in the country, out of a total of 7,381 across the planet.

The most affected US airline was Southwest, which had to cancel 13 percent of its flight plan, according to FlightAware.

Airports in Chicago (north) were particularly affected by the difficult weather conditions, and a snowstorm is expected in the region in the afternoon of Saturday.

The highly contagious variant of the omicron coronavirus continues to disrupt global air transport.

Several pilots and staff members contracted covid-19 or were in contact with infected people, which forced airlines to cancel flights due to lack of personnel.

About 7,500 flights were canceled by airlines around the world over the Christmas weekend.

