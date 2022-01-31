On the PlayStation Blog Brett Elston announced that the next one will take place on February 2nd, at 11.00 pm (Italian local time) State of Play and will be dedicated entirely to Gran Turismo 7great exclusive PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 coming in March.

The event will be the first of this 2022 and will last half an hour: inside it will be shown new gameplay videos taken from PlayStation 5, as well as new details related to the game. The presence of the various modes has also been confirmed, one of the most interesting dynamics of the series.

Although the game may not be among the most anticipated, still mark on the calendar that this Wednesday, at 11.00 pmthe first of a series of State of Play will be inaugurated, a format that in short periods of time shows videos and clips on upcoming games.

Gran Turismo 7 is just one of the games coming out for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5: we remember that in February Horizon: Forbidden West will arrive, the new chapter of the series that will see Aloy venture towards the forbidden west.

Gran Turismo 7 is a simulation racing game, the seventh of the series born in 1997: developed by Polyphony Digital since then, the game has always focused on strong realism, high technicality and the ability to insert various types of challenges into the game.

The game will be released on March 4, 2022 and will allow you to experience many ways of the past, ready to make a comeback: there will be the GT Simulation Modethe various special challenges and even the driving school, a mode loved in previous chapters.

Before this seventh chapter, players were able to put their hand up Gran Turismo Sport, the only title in the series released on PlayStation 4 that altered the formula to propose a more online dynamic. Gran Turismo 7 marks the return, after 9 years of the previous Gran Turismo 6, of the classic game loved by fans of motor racing, and which are now ready to hit the track again.