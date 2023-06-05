Until 8 pm yesterday, there was nothing for anyone in the state of Mexico.

And despite the fact that the two candidates in the running, Alejandra del Moral and Delfina Gomez were declared the winner, some quick counts giving the president’s candidate a considerable lead.

In other words, until last night there were many indications that victory could be outlined in favor of Delfina Gomez.

And if such a trend is confirmed, without a doubt we would be facing a devastating victory of President López Obrador who, in this way, will begin the last year of management with the powerful State of Mexico in the stock marketmaking it unbeatable by 2024.

But it is also true that the eventual Mexican victory not only will strengthen the president but it will return it to “the horns of the moon”; a strengthened power that he will use with greater force against the last of the counterweights, the Supreme Court.

But AMLO’s likely victory also becomes a powerful respite from his potential successors, as it clears the way for Morena to seize power in 2024.

And that possibility is widened in the face of the mediocre performance of the coalition Let’s go through Mexicowho only managed to maintain power in the state of Coahuila, the last stronghold of the PRI.

But if the victory of Brunette in the State of Mexico, it is not a novelty either. Because?

Because here I noticed it in all tones and from all angles.

I warned that the Palace ordered a gross state fraud to win, no matter what, the Mexican government.

I warned that for such a fraud, the government disposed of all the public money that it was necessary but, above all, from the black money that came out of that petty cash box called “federal customs”.

I warned that the Morena Party would resort to all known methodologies to alter the popular will; from the partner war in networks, through the purchase of consciences, to the hauling, the conditional vote and, especially, the mobilization of operators from all the Morenista states, to turn the presidential will into victory.

I warned that if the Mexican voters were not capable of mobilizing a copious vote in the entire territory of the state of Mexico, of at least 70 percent of the electoral roll, the field would be fertile for state fraud in favor of the president’s candidate, Delfina Gómez.

I warned that the opposition coalition, Let’s go through Mexico and the parties that comprise it, had actually wasted the historic opportunity to transform all the errors of the deficient federal government, that of Lopez Obrador, in votes in his favour.

I warned that in the face of a mediocre government without results, like AMLO’s, the paradox was terrifying, since the opponents were truly mediocre in politics, incapable of using the failures of the adversary, of the one in power, to capitalize and catapult the opposition proposal.

I warned that the State fraud had been headed by President López Obrador himselfwho in all shades conditioned the vote in favor of Morena, in exchange for giving or removing social support.

I noticed that “the mornings” were precisely the vehicle to cajole an apathetic society with little interest in the future of Mexican democracy; “mornings” that daily mean maintaining the popularity not only of the president Lopez Obrador but of all its occurrences and its candidates, as Delfina Gomez.

And I warned that the 2023 electoral contest, in the State of Mexico, would be the laboratory for fraud in the 2024 presidential election; a fraud that today and tomorrow was supported and will be supported not only by the weakness of the opponents, but also by the increasingly active presence of criminal groups in Mexican politics.

In the end, the Mexican citizens did not understand that their apathy would have been decisive for the future of the country and of Mexican democracy, since they were not able to reverse a trend that strengthens presidential power day by day.

to time.

We recommend you read: