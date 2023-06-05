DI read that the German Football League (DFL) is very unhappy, almost inconsolable, because Heidenheim and Darmstadt have been promoted to the Bundesliga. Why? Because the Bundesliga, as we’ve heard often enough in recent weeks, is primarily about foreign marketing, which is more important than anything else. The billions, people and dollars are slumbering there, and of course the DFL doesn’t want to leave them to the English and Spaniards.

But now, of all times, Heidenheim and Darmstadt are climbing to the top of German football, while Schalke and Hertha from Berlin are once again crashing into the second division, which no one cares about anywhere in the world. Hamburg and Stuttgart are still wandering around looking for a place in first or second class, the decision will be made this Monday (8.45 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker on the relegation, on Sat.1 and Sky). And now you read that a game between Hamburg and Berlin is a real bang worldwide, almost like Dortmund, the biggest loser, against FC Bayern Hoeneß.

Only helplessness in Shanghai

Such matches made in Germany should then be seen on TV in around 200 countries, if I remember the number correctly. A number that looks familiar to me. Recently I was at a boxing evening in the town hall in Offenbach, when Luca Cinqueoncie from the neighborhood fought Joseph Maigwisya from Tanzania in the main fight, and the streaming service DAZN broadcast the evening, as the ring announcer proudly announced, in – you will guess – 200 countries. Of course, the DFL can learn a lesson from that. But she’s right.

Heidenheim and Darmstadt are a problem in terms of foreign marketing. If you ask someone on the street in Shanghai, for example, what do you associate with 1. FC Heidenheim, and what do you think of the new stadium at the Böllenfalltor in Darmstadt, it has become chic, there is now running water and even a few business seats. If you ask that in Shanghai, you’ll only get helplessness.







Heidenheim? Darmstadt? Then the people of Shanghai ask back: What about Hamburg and Berlin, these big city world clubs? We have scarves and jerseys from them at home, why don’t we see them on TV, we would take a day off for that, and of course the fans in 199 other countries do too.

Then, to our regret, we have to say: They’re playing in the second division, whereby HSV still has this chance in the relegation, but as usual, it will squander it. Well yes, passers-by say in Shanghai, let’s just keep watching Real vs Barca and City vs Liverpool. Now the DFL is of course stupid. And who is to blame? Heidenheim and Darmstadt.