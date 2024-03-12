In two separate actions, the State Citizen Security Force (FESC) of Baja California managed to arrest two men accused of the crime of qualified homicide.

The first, identified as José Luis “N”, was captured in the El Refugio de Tecate neighborhood.

The authorities noticed his suspicious attitude when trying to evade their presence. After a review of his background at C-4, it was confirmed that he had an active arrest warrant for qualified homicide and qualified homicide at an attempted level, issued by a judge in January 2024.

In a second operation, which occurred in the city of Tijuana, Mario “N”, 40 years old, was arrested. The agents intercepted him while he was driving at high speed in the Del Río Tercera Etapa neighborhood. Upon verifying his legal status, it was discovered that he had an active arrest warrant for qualified homicide.

Both individuals were made available to the State Attorney General's Office (FGE) to follow up on the corresponding legal process. These actions reflect the commitment of state authorities to combat violence and guarantee the safety of citizens in Baja California.

Transport Jalisco van caught polluting